Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 4.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 49.95 croreNet profit of Tierra Agrotech rose 4.39% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 49.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales49.9543.54 15 OPM %13.5717.06 -PBDT6.996.02 16 PBT6.625.83 14 NP4.994.78 4
