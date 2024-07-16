Tierra Agrotech consolidated net profit rises 4.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.72% to Rs 49.95 crore

Net profit of Tierra Agrotech rose 4.39% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.72% to Rs 49.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.49.9543.5413.5717.066.996.026.625.834.994.78