Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 118.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.73% to Rs 31.90 croreNet profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 118.00% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.73% to Rs 31.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales31.9024.78 29 OPM %14.362.22 -PBDT3.573.20 12 PBT0.651.04 -38 NP1.090.50 118
