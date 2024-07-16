Viceroy Hotels consolidated net profit rises 118.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.73% to Rs 31.90 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels rose 118.00% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.73% to Rs 31.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.31.9024.7814.362.223.573.200.651.041.090.50