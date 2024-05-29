Timex Group India standalone net profit declines 68.38% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 92.06 croreNet profit of Timex Group India declined 68.38% to Rs 7.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 92.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 55.20% to Rs 20.84 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 46.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 418.91 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 383.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
