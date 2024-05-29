Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Consolidated Finvest &amp; Holdings standalone net profit declines 94.63% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 98.50% to Rs 6.06 crore
Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 94.63% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.50% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.15% to Rs 46.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.31% to Rs 47.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.06402.88 -98 47.96410.37 -88 OPM %97.8598.48 -98.4498.41 - PBDT10.31399.93 -97 50.92410.79 -88 PBT10.30399.92 -97 50.90410.77 -88 NP16.32304.09 -95 46.46312.93 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Consolidated Finvest &amp; Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.87 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sarvottam Finvest reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit rises 1.21% in the December 2023 quarter

Apollo Finvest (India) standalone net profit declines 67.24% in the March 2024 quarter

Alok Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 215.93 crore in the March 2024 quarter

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Voith Paper Fabrics India standalone net profit declines 24.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 395.35% in the March 2024 quarter

ITI reports standalone net loss of Rs 238.94 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Coventry Coil-O-Matic (Haryana) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.60 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayNMDC Share PriceCyclone RemalICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon