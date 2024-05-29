Sales decline 98.50% to Rs 6.06 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 94.63% to Rs 16.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 98.50% to Rs 6.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 402.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 85.15% to Rs 46.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 312.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.31% to Rs 47.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 410.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
