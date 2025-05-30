Tirupati Fincorp standalone net profit rises 7166.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 173.71% to Rs 5.31 croreNet profit of Tirupati Fincorp rose 7166.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 173.71% to Rs 5.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.82 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2116.92% to Rs 103.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5.311.94 174 103.534.67 2117 OPM %150.2837.11 --2.0444.11 - PBDT7.920.09 8700 -0.830.47 PL PBT7.920.09 8700 -0.830.47 PL NP6.540.09 7167 -0.820.31 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content