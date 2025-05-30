Friday, May 30, 2025 | 06:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Panjon standalone net profit rises 360.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 6:25 PM IST

Sales rise 165.96% to Rs 13.83 crore

Net profit of Panjon rose 360.00% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 165.96% to Rs 13.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.25% to Rs 0.53 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 142.71% to Rs 30.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales13.835.20 166 30.4612.55 143 OPM %2.31-0.77 -2.04-0.32 - PBDT0.310.21 48 0.760.38 100 PBT0.230.05 360 0.530.16 231 NP0.230.05 360 0.530.16 231

First Published: May 30 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

