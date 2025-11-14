Tirupati Foam standalone net profit rises 22.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.87% to Rs 22.88 croreNet profit of Tirupati Foam rose 22.22% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.87% to Rs 22.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 23.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales22.8823.08 -1 OPM %8.489.01 -PBDT1.091.02 7 PBT0.730.60 22 NP0.550.45 22
