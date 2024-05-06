Titan Company Ltd Slips 3.55%

Titan Company Ltd has lost 9.19% over last one month compared to 2% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd fell 3.55% today to trade at Rs 3409.85. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 0.44% to quote at 54571.71. The index is up 2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Rajesh Exports Ltd decreased 0.55% and Whirlpool of India Ltd lost 0.26% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 38.74 % over last one year compared to the 21.53% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has lost 9.19% over last one month compared to 2% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 0.07% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 14424 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57705 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3885 on 30 Jan 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2656.6 on 04 May 2023.

