Kaizen Agro in collaboration with NACOF secures order for packet tea

Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
From Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation
Kaizen Agro Infrabuild in collaboration with National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NACOF) has secured an order of 80 metric ton of packet tea from Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation (PCF), having 246 distribution centers all over Uttar Pradesh. This initiative comes on the part of the Indian Government's commitment in supporting local farmers and promoting domestically manufactured goods.
First Published: May 06 2024 | 8:58 AM IST

