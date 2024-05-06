Kaizen Agro in collaboration with NACOF secures order for packet tea

From Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild in collaboration with National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NACOF) has secured an order of 80 metric ton of packet tea from Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Federation (PCF), having 246 distribution centers all over Uttar Pradesh. This initiative comes on the part of the Indian Government's commitment in supporting local farmers and promoting domestically manufactured goods.