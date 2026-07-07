Titan Company Ltd Spikes 0.82%

Titan Company Ltd has added 6.15% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.68% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd rose 0.82% today to trade at Rs 4522. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 0.65% to quote at 61816.45. The index is up 5.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Berger Paints India Ltd increased 0.3% and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd added 0.15% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went up 1.26 % over last one year compared to the 5.97% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Titan Company Ltd has added 6.15% over last one month compared to 5.39% gain in BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.68% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 7647 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 41805 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4601.1 on 08 May 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3301.05 on 31 Jul 2025.

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