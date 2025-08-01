Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.11% to Rs 4.97 croreNet profit of Titan Intech rose 42.22% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.974.82 3 OPM %31.9927.80 -PBDT1.551.30 19 PBT0.750.53 42 NP0.640.45 42
