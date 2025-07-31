Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves acquisition of land for new manufacturing unit

Board of Blue Jet Healthcare approves acquisition of land for new manufacturing unit

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

At meeting held om 31 July 2025

The Board of Blue Jet Healthcare at its meeting held on 31 July 2025 has approved the proposal for acquisition of an industrial land parcel and related investment at the new manufacturing site.

The company has received letter of allotment from Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Ltd (APIIC) for a land parcel measuring approximately 102.48 acres located at Industrial Park Rambilli Cluster Phase Il, Anakapalli District, Andhra Pradesh.

The above land is proposed to be utilized for setting up a new manufacturing facility as part of the Company's long-term capacity expansion roadmap, aligned with the business objectives and demand outlook across key therapeutic platforms.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ather Energy introduces 450S variant with longer IDC range of 161 kms

Ather Energy introduces 450S variant with longer IDC range of 161 kms

NBCC secures work order from Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

NBCC secures work order from Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank

NBCC signs MoU with Department of Post, Govt. of India

NBCC signs MoU with Department of Post, Govt. of India

Board of Skipper approves incorporation of overseas subsidiaries

Board of Skipper approves incorporation of overseas subsidiaries

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Board of Great Eastern Shipping Company approves grant of term loan to Greatship (India)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon