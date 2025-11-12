Titan Securities consolidated net profit declines 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 58.74% to Rs 1.18 croreNet profit of Titan Securities declined 13.24% to Rs 3.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 58.74% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.182.86 -59 OPM %2.5413.99 -PBDT0.020.43 -95 PBT0.010.43 -98 NP3.213.70 -13
