GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

GFL reports consolidated net profit of Rs 14.63 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales rise 8.24% to Rs 0.92 crore

Net profit of GFL reported to Rs 14.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 35.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.920.85 8 OPM %57.61-324.71 -PBDT17.12-2.67 LP PBT17.12-2.68 LP NP14.63-35.35 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

