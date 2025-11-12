Bharat Rasayan consolidated net profit declines 13.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.78% to Rs 285.96 croreNet profit of Bharat Rasayan declined 13.25% to Rs 27.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 12.78% to Rs 285.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 327.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales285.96327.87 -13 OPM %11.5614.27 -PBDT42.7552.24 -18 PBT36.2845.81 -21 NP27.8832.14 -13
