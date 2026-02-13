IP Rings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.04% to Rs 84.99 crore

Net profit of IP Rings reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 47.04% to Rs 84.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.84.9957.808.063.604.70-0.720.29-5.330.11-3.93

