Cravatex consolidated net profit rises 440.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Cravatex rose 440.00% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.44% to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 32.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.36.7932.43-6.63-5.771.990.261.62-0.141.350.25

