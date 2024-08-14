Bharat Highways InvIT reports standalone net profit of Rs 250.69 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 275.67 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Bharat Highways InvIT reported to Rs 250.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales reported to Rs 275.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023.275.67098.050251.47-0.17251.47-0.17250.69-0.17