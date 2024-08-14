Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.80% to Rs 28.50 croreNet Loss of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.80% to Rs 28.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 24.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales28.5024.40 17 OPM %-9.30-4.43 -PBDT-1.41-1.64 14 PBT-1.90-2.31 18 NP-1.92-2.36 19
