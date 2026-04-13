Torrent Pharma gets zero-observation USFDA nod for oncology facility

Torrent Pharmaceuticals said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed an inspection of its Bileshwarpura oncology facility with zero observations.

The inspection was conducted between 6 April and 10 April 2026.

A zero-observation outcome indicates that no Form 483 was issued by the regulator, reflecting compliance with current good manufacturing practices (cGMP) at the facility.

The development is positive for the companys oncology portfolio and supports its regulatory standing in the US market.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is engaged in manufacturing, developing and marketing of generic pharmaceutical formulations.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 27.6% to Rs 642 crore on 17.7% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,251 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25

Shares of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 0.60% to Rs 4,180 on the BSE.