J.Kumar Infra receives LoA for Rs 912-crore project from CIDO

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
J.Kumar Infraprojects said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) for a road construction project from City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) for a contract worth Rs 912.28 crore.
The project involves design and construction of coastal road from CH 2900 to CH 5800 (MTHL Junction) at Ulwe, Navi Mumbai.
JKumar Infraprojects operates as a civil engineering and infrastructure development company. The Company focuses on the development of roads, flyovers, bridges, railway buildings, sports complexes and airport runways.
The company's standalone net profit grew by 16.3% to Rs 82.64 crore on 14.7% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,218.73 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Q3 FY23.
The scrip rose 0.88% to currently trade at Rs 650.95 on the BSE.
First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

