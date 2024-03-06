Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Force Motors Feb'24 sales rise 6% YoY to 2,366 units

Image

Last Updated : Mar 06 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Force Motors announced that it has registered 5.81% increase in domestic sales to 2,366 units in February 2024 as against 2,236 units sold in February 2023.
As compared with January 2024, the domestic sales fell 5.66% in February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Export sales stood at 95 units in February 2024, down 57.01% from 221 units sold in February 2023 and tumbled 80.25% from 481 units on a month on month basis.
Total production jumped 31.83% to 2,978 units in February 2024 from 2,259 units produced in February 2023. The production rose 3.76% last month from 2,870 units produced in January 2024.
Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 85.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 15.59 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 29.7% YoY to Rs 1,691.69 crore in Q3 FY24.
The scrip dropped 5.24% to Rs 6,094.90 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks rise

Auto stocks edge higher

Auto stocks edge higher

Consumer goods shares rise

Dollar Index Lingers Along Flat Line Awaiting Powell Testimony

Havells India announces foray into domestic kitchen appliances segment

Nifty slides below 22,300 level; media shares under pressure

JSW Steel onboards Robert Simon as CEO of JSW USA

NHPC to set up 1200 MW solar park project in UP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 06 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protests LIVELatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon