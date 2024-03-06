Force Motors Feb'24 sales rise 6% YoY to 2,366 units

Force Motors announced that it has registered 5.81% increase in domestic sales to 2,366 units in February 2024 as against 2,236 units sold in February 2023.

As compared with January 2024, the domestic sales fell 5.66% in February 2024.

Export sales stood at 95 units in February 2024, down 57.01% from 221 units sold in February 2023 and tumbled 80.25% from 481 units on a month on month basis.

Total production jumped 31.83% to 2,978 units in February 2024 from 2,259 units produced in February 2023. The production rose 3.76% last month from 2,870 units produced in January 2024.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles and utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company, with a focus on design, development and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates and vehicles.

The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 85.40 crore in Q3 FY24 as against net loss of Rs 15.59 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Net sales jumped 29.7% YoY to Rs 1,691.69 crore in Q3 FY24.

The scrip dropped 5.24% to Rs 6,094.90 on the BSE.

