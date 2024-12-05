Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharma to acquire three anti-diabetes brands from Boehringer Ingelheim

Torrent Pharma to acquire three anti-diabetes brands from Boehringer Ingelheim

Image

Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire three anti-diabetes brands from Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (BI).

The brands include Cospiaq (empagliflozin), Cospiaq Met (empagliflozin + metformin) and Xilingio (empagliflozin + linagliptin), which are used in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Empagliflozin is a novel sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT-2) inhibitor which is indicated for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus. The market for SGLT-2 inhibitors is valued at Rs 3,235 crore and the SGLT-2 inhibitors are growing faster than the diabetes market at 25% CAGR.

As per the International Diabetes Federation, India has the second largest diabetes patient base in the world with an estimated 74.2 million adults (20-79 years age group) as of 2021. This is expected to increase to almost 125 million patients by 2045. According to AWACS MAT October 2024 data, the Indian diabetes medications market is valued at Rs 19,912 crore, growing at 7.7% CAGR over the last 4 years.

 

The acquisition is expected to be completed in March 2025. The company has been marketing these brands since 2022 as part of an existing co-marketing agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim India.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals is the flagship company of the Torrent Group. It is ranked 6th in the Indian Pharmaceuticals Market and is amongst the top five in the therapeutics segments of cardiovascular (CV), gastro intestinal (GI), central nervous system (CNS), vitamins minerals nutritional (VMN) and cosmo-dermatology.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 17.35% to Rs 453 crore on 8.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,889 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.31% to Rs 3,339.25 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE: IT, Financial, FMCG stocks drive Sensex 500 pts higher to 81,450; Nifty at 24,600

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Arjun Ram, Meghwal, Arjun

Law minister Meghwal slams Congress for not giving Ambedkar his due

India vs Australia Playing 11 updates

India vs Australia 2nd Test playing 11, live timing, IND vs AUS streaming

Rohit Sharma press conference live updates today

India vs Australia 2nd Test LIVE UPDATES: KL to open, I will bat in middle, says Captain Rohit

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Open to the idea of alternate financing models for MSMEs: Piyush Goyal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 05 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDevendra Fadnavis Oath Taking Ceremony LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon