Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 3251.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 26.24% to Rs 635.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 503.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 3251.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2762.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3251.002762.00 18 OPM %33.4733.09 -PBDT1030.00890.00 16 PBT824.00691.00 19 NP635.00503.00 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

