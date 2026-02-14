Torrent Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 26.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.70% to Rs 3251.00 crore

Net profit of Torrent Pharmaceuticals rose 26.24% to Rs 635.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 503.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.70% to Rs 3251.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2762.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3251.002762.0033.4733.091030.00890.00824.00691.00635.00503.00

