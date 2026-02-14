Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 123.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 56.49% to Rs 62.94 crore

Net profit of Parnax Lab rose 123.97% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 62.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.9440.2210.8810.626.353.234.391.452.711.21

