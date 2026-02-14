Parnax Lab consolidated net profit rises 123.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 56.49% to Rs 62.94 croreNet profit of Parnax Lab rose 123.97% to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 56.49% to Rs 62.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 40.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales62.9440.22 56 OPM %10.8810.62 -PBDT6.353.23 97 PBT4.391.45 203 NP2.711.21 124
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST