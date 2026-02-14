Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 34.67 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 67.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 34.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -29.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.34.67-29.6994.26112.2931.86-36.2931.80-36.3560.02-67.98

