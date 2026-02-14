Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Winro Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 60.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales reported at Rs 34.67 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 60.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 67.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 34.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs -29.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales34.67-29.69 LP OPM %94.26112.29 -PBDT31.86-36.29 LP PBT31.80-36.35 LP NP60.02-67.98 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

