Patels Airtemp (India) standalone net profit rises 23.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.09% to Rs 115.45 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 31.28% to Rs 14.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 31.72% to Rs 370.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 281.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Patels Airtemp (India) rose 23.44% to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 14.09% to Rs 115.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.115.45101.19370.76281.489.618.879.4610.737.596.3524.1919.476.635.4020.1315.364.743.8414.6911.19