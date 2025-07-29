Tuesday, July 29, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 3758.6, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3758.6, up 3.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 24701.85. The Sensex is at 80911.87, up 0.03%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 10.28% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3766.6, up 3.95% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 20.81% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 64.84 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

