Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales6.165.62 10 OPM %2.112.85 -PBDT0.110.13 -15 PBT0.100.10 0 NP0.070.04 75

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

