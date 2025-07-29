Happiest Minds Technologies consolidated net profit rises 11.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.56% to Rs 549.90 croreNet profit of Happiest Minds Technologies rose 11.95% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 18.56% to Rs 549.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 463.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales549.90463.82 19 OPM %17.1018.29 -PBDT99.2390.45 10 PBT76.8768.41 12 NP57.1351.03 12
