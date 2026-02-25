Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 0.79%, rises for fifth straight session

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4432.5, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.39% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.84% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4432.5, up 0.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25504.3. The Sensex is at 82333.07, up 0.13%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 10.88% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22632.05, up 1.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4417.6, up 0.64% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 48.39% in last one year as compared to a 13.13% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.84% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 66.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

