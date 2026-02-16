Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 4.69%

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 4269.3, up 4.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.7% in last one year as compared to a 11.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4269.3, up 4.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25554. The Sensex is at 82870.82, up 0.3%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has risen around 4.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22194.9, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4229, up 4.71% on the day. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 38.7% in last one year as compared to a 11.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.17% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 64.61 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

