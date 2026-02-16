Siemens Energy India Ltd gains for third straight session

Siemens Energy India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2810, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.74% in last one year as compared to a 11.3% jump in NIFTY and a 17.78% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Siemens Energy India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2810, up 2.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 25554. The Sensex is at 82870.82, up 0.3%. Siemens Energy India Ltd has gained around 21.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Siemens Energy India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.11% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35709.9, up 1.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 88.24 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

