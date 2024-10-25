Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total number of new EPF subscribers for August 2024 is 9.30 lakh

Total number of new EPF subscribers for August 2024 is 9.30 lakh

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated that the total number of new EPF subscribers during the month of August 2024 is 9,30,442, which was 10,99,363 during the month of July 2024. The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of August 2024 is 14,97,146 which was 16,84,764 during the month of July 2024. The newly registered employees and paying contribution under the ESI scheme during the month of August 2024 is 14,97,146 which was 16,84,764 during the month of July 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:23 PM IST

