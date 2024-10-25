Business Standard
Bank of Baroda Q2 PAT climbs 23% YoY to Rs 5,238 cr

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Bank of Baroda reported 23.16% jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,237.93 crore on 10.65% increase in total income to Rs 35,444.70 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 21.88% YoY to Rs 7141.28 crore during the quarter.

In Q2 FY25, operating profit before provisions and contingencies stood at Rs 9,477.01 crore in Q2 FY25, up 18.17% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) increased 7.3% YoY to Rs 10,831 crore during the quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) stood at 3.10% in Q2 FY25 as against 3.07% in Q2 FY24.

Total deposits rose 9.1% YoY to Rs 12,49,647 crore as on 30th September 2024. Domestic deposits stood at Rs 11,50,791 crore as on 30th September 2024 as against Rs 10,74,114 crore as on 30th September 2023. International deposits was at Rs 2,12,695 crore as on 30th September 2024 as compared with Rs 1,75,533 crore as on 30th September 2023.

 

Domestic CASA deposits registered a growth of 7% YoY and stood at Rs 4,58,425 crore as of 30th September 2024. Domestic advances increased 12.5% to Rs 9,38, 883 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 8,34,723 crore in Q2 FY24.

The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) reduced by 15.95% YoY to Rs 28,551.20 crore as on 30 September 2024 as compared with Rs 33,968.47 crore as on 30 September 2023.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 2.50% in Q2 FY25 from 3.32% in Q2 FY24. Net NPA ratio stood at 0.60% as on 30 September 2024 as against with Rs 0.76% as on 30 September 2023.

CRAR of the Bank stood at 16.26% in September 2024. Tier-I stood at 14.18% (CET-1 at 12.67%, AT1 at 1.51 %) and Tier-II stood at 2.08% as of September 2024.

Bank of Baroda is one of India's largest banks with a strong domestic presence spanning 8,266 branches and 10,419 ATMs and Cash Recyclers supported by self-service channels. The Bank has a significant international presence with a network of 84 overseas offices spanning 17 countries. As of 30 September 2024, Government of India held 63.97% stake in the bank.

The counter declined 2.26% to end at Rs 239.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

