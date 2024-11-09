Business Standard
Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Toyota Financial Services India reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Sales rise 42.81% to Rs 369.83 crore

Net loss of Toyota Financial Services India reported to Rs 6.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 25.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 42.81% to Rs 369.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 258.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales369.83258.96 43 OPM %68.0276.24 -PBDT-1.3741.26 PL PBT-7.6135.48 PL NP-6.4025.86 PL

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:25 PM IST

