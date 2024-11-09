Esab India standalone net profit rises 12.37% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.88% to Rs 338.65 croreNet profit of Esab India rose 12.37% to Rs 43.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.88% to Rs 338.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 302.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales338.65302.69 12 OPM %18.1517.82 -PBDT62.6255.45 13 PBT58.8352.05 13 NP43.1638.41 12
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content