Brady & Morris Engineering Company standalone net profit rises 25.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.02% to Rs 23.42 croreNet profit of Brady & Morris Engineering Company rose 25.91% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 47.02% to Rs 23.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales23.4215.93 47 OPM %14.7716.26 -PBDT3.502.69 30 PBT3.262.54 28 NP2.431.93 26
