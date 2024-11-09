Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies consolidated net profit declines 4.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 09 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Sales decline 7.44% to Rs 146.10 crore

Net profit of Advanced Enzyme Technologies declined 4.59% to Rs 32.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 34.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.44% to Rs 146.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 157.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales146.10157.84 -7 OPM %29.0332.51 -PBDT51.1056.65 -10 PBT42.2147.93 -12 NP32.8334.41 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Assam, Agartala LTT train derailment

LIVE: Three coaches of Secunderabad-Shalimar Superfast Express derail near Howrah; no casualties

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED files complaint against 'conman' Kiran Patel, hearing on Nov 27

ram mandir, ayodhya

Ram temple delayed by 3 months due to worker shortage, stone replacement

Supriya Sule, Supriya, Sule

MLA Tingre denies sending legal notice to Sharad Pawar as claimed by Sule

Donald Trump, Trump

Rob Lighthizer not to return as trade representative in Trump 2.0 govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 09 2024 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon