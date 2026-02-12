TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 25.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 111.22 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 25.40% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 111.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.111.2291.0412.1612.0412.259.7610.718.428.696.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News