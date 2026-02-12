Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TPL Plastech consolidated net profit rises 25.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Sales rise 22.17% to Rs 111.22 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech rose 25.40% to Rs 8.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 22.17% to Rs 111.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 91.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales111.2291.04 22 OPM %12.1612.04 -PBDT12.259.76 26 PBT10.718.42 27 NP8.696.93 25

