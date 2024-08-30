Business Standard
Transformers & Rectifiers hits the roof on bagging orders worth Rs 252 cr

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Transformers And Rectifiers (India) was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 743.80 after the company received orders aggregating to Rs 252 crore from SPIL, KEPIPL and JSPL for manufacturing transformers & reactors.
The first order secured from SPIL stood at Rs 91 crore. It involves manufacturing of transformers with range of 50 to 500 MVA and 33 kV Class to 420 kV Class. Subsequently, the second contract valued at Rs 70 crore has been received from KEPIPL. The order entails manufacturing of transformers and reactors with range of 125 MVAr to 500 MVA and 420 KV class.
Lastly, the company secured an order from JSPL for manufacturing of transformers with range of 250 MVA and 400 KV class. The order stood at Rs 20.14 crore.
The said orders will be completed by next financial year.
The company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of transformers in the country over time.
Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 20.09 crore in Q1 FY25, as against a net loss of Rs 12.61 crore. Revenue from operations increased 106.98% to Rs 322 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 155.57 crore in Q1 FY24.
First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

