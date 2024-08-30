Transformers & Rectifiers India secures new orders of Rs 252 cr

Transformers & Rectifiers India has secured three orders totaling Rs 252 crore.

These include an order of Rs 91 crore from SPIL for supply of transformers with range of 50 to 500 MVA and 33 kV Class to 420 kV Class.

The second order is of Rs 70 crore from KEPIPL for supply of transformers and reactors with range of 125MVAr to 500 MVA and 420 kV Class.

Lastly, JSPL has placed an order for transformers with range of 250 MVA and 400 KV Class. The value of this order is Rs 91 crore.