Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India secures new orders of Rs 252 cr

Transformers & Rectifiers India secures new orders of Rs 252 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers India has secured three orders totaling Rs 252 crore.
These include an order of Rs 91 crore from SPIL for supply of transformers with range of 50 to 500 MVA and 33 kV Class to 420 kV Class.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The second order is of Rs 70 crore from KEPIPL for supply of transformers and reactors with range of 125MVAr to 500 MVA and 420 kV Class.
Lastly, JSPL has placed an order for transformers with range of 250 MVA and 400 KV Class. The value of this order is Rs 91 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UPI

Talk, don't type: There's a new voice payment feature for UPI transactions

Market, Stock Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Midcap, Pharma hit fresh record highs; Sensex, Nifty hold gains

Akums Drugs

Akums Drugs strengthens global presence with European market expansion

WhatsApp

WhatsApp explores contact manual sync option for use with multiple accounts

Pema Khandu, Arunachal CM

Arunachal CM Khandu slams Mamata for 'irresponsible' remarks on northeast

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon