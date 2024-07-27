Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 croreNet profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 10.57% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 949.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1045.10949.80 10 OPM %9.9310.61 -PBDT131.60124.40 6 PBT102.6093.60 10 NP91.0082.30 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content