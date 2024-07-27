Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 10.57% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Transport Corporation of India rose 10.57% to Rs 91.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 82.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.03% to Rs 1045.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 949.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1045.10949.809.9310.61131.60124.40102.6093.6091.0082.30