Alankit consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Alankit rose 56.45% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.