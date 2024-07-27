Alankit consolidated net profit rises 56.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.38% to Rs 61.93 croreNet profit of Alankit rose 56.45% to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.38% to Rs 61.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.9348.62 27 OPM %13.2611.02 -PBDT10.467.56 38 PBT8.575.62 52 NP7.404.73 56
