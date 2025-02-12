Business Standard

Wednesday, February 12, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Transworld Shipping Lines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.29 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:11 PM IST

Sales rise 63.09% to Rs 117.03 crore

Net profit of Transworld Shipping Lines reported to Rs 15.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 19.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 63.09% to Rs 117.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 71.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales117.0371.76 63 OPM %36.979.71 -PBDT37.040.21 17538 PBT15.81-18.72 LP NP15.29-19.48 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

ASM Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.19 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 14.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Simmonds Marshall consolidated net profit declines 14.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 78.99 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 33.54% in the December 2024 quarter

Dynavision consolidated net profit declines 33.54% in the December 2024 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

WPIL consolidated net profit declines 90.91% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEpak vs sa live scoreCBSE board exams 2025 FAQStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEDisney+ Hotstar down in IndiaIND vs ENG LIVE UPDATESBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon