Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 49.28% to Rs 1.06 croreNet Loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 49.28% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1.062.09 -49 OPM %-1.8917.22 -PBDT-0.020.36 PL PBT-0.180.19 PL NP-0.10-0.70 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content