Artemis Medicare Services consolidated net profit rises 34.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 274.70 croreNet profit of Artemis Medicare Services rose 34.64% to Rs 29.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 274.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 241.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales274.70241.42 14 OPM %18.4317.50 -PBDT51.0941.73 22 PBT39.3830.55 29 NP29.9722.26 35
