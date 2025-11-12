Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 croreNet profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 27.41% to Rs 162.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1504.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1948.381504.59 29 OPM %19.5919.77 -PBDT258.32191.39 35 PBT216.30158.47 36 NP162.46127.51 27
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content