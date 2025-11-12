Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 09:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Oil Engines consolidated net profit rises 27.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Sales rise 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Oil Engines rose 27.41% to Rs 162.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 29.50% to Rs 1948.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1504.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1948.381504.59 29 OPM %19.5919.77 -PBDT258.32191.39 35 PBT216.30158.47 36 NP162.46127.51 27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Future Consumer consolidated net profit rises 584.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Future Consumer consolidated net profit rises 584.43% in the September 2025 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

A B M International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Vertex Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Centum Electronics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.23 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww Share Price LIVETata Motors CV Share Price LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBharat Forge Q2Lab-Grown MilkRupee TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon