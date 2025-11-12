Future Consumer consolidated net profit rises 584.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 107.43 croreNet profit of Future Consumer rose 584.43% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 107.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales107.43104.93 2 OPM %-5.94-1.02 -PBDT-12.11-0.38 -3087 PBT-17.17-4.36 -294 NP14.512.12 584
