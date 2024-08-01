TRF consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 37.59 crore

Net profit of TRF declined 43.04% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.37.5933.5013.7029.885.558.134.997.644.998.76