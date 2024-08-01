TRF consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.21% to Rs 37.59 croreNet profit of TRF declined 43.04% to Rs 4.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.21% to Rs 37.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 33.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales37.5933.50 12 OPM %13.7029.88 -PBDT5.558.13 -32 PBT4.997.64 -35 NP4.998.76 -43
